Watch Now
Breaking News and Alerts

Actions

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Killeen

Killeen Police Department said Wednesday night that it had an active investigation into an officer-involved shooting.
Killeen PD investigate officer-involved shooting
25 News
Killeen PD investigate officer-involved shooting
Posted
and last updated

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) Killeen Police Department said Wednesday night that it had an active investigation into an officer-involved shooting.

In a Facebook post, police said the shooting happened in the 9500 block of Glynhill Court.
Killeen PD also added that there is no threat to the public.

25 News is trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, how many people were involved, if a police officer was shot, and several other details surrounding this investigation.
This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood