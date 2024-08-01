Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) Killeen Police Department said Wednesday night that it had an active investigation into an officer-involved shooting.

In a Facebook post, police said the shooting happened in the 9500 block of Glynhill Court.

Killeen PD also added that there is no threat to the public.

25 News is trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, how many people were involved, if a police officer was shot, and several other details surrounding this investigation.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.