Driver dies after car crashes into home, catches on fire

TEMPLE, Texas — Officials have confirmed with 25 News that a driver has died after crashing a car into a home in a Temple neighborhood.

On Friday morning, Temple Fire & Rescue worked to put out a house fire in the 2100 Block of South 9th Street. Officials said when they arrived on scene they found the car and house on fire. The driver was confirmed dead on scene.

Temple PD said an early investigation revealed the car was driving East on West Avenue U before it hit the home. They also believe nobody was in the home at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story and 25 News will provide updates as we learn more.