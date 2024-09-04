Bryan PD investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian along Highway 6

BRYAN, Texas— Bryan Police posted to Facebook that crews are on the scene of an auto- pedestrian fatality early Wednesday morning.

According to the post, police said the incident happened in the 1700 Block of North Earl Rudder Freeway and Highway 6 in Bryan. Right now, we don't know what caused the fatality or how many victims.

The incident is causing traffic in the area. Police said the northbound traffic is being diverted at the Highway 21 exit to the Feeder Road. In addition, Highway 6 northbound is shut down as police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.

