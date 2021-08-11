Yuengling Brewing Company to officially begin selling in Texas, Aug 23

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Yuengling Brewing Company will be making its long-awaited debut in Texas this month, and for one Aggieland bar, it is now on tap.

The Dixie Chicken in College Station took delivery of the first kegs of Yuengling's traditional lager this morning.

They were joined by special guest, Sheryl Yuengling, one of the four female owners of the company.

Texas will be the 23rd state Yuengling does business with.

Sheryl Yuengling says she's happy to mark the occasion with a local female-run business.

"We're a 192-year-old company and we're only open in 22 states over in the east coast mostly, so opening up Texas has been years in the making and we have a joint venture with Molson-Coors and that's what has allowed up to open up Texas and the significance of Dixie Chicken as another female-led company and generational and that's what we stand for so this is really exciting."

Yuengling beer is scheduled to officially go on sale in Texas on Monday, Aug 23.

