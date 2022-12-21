Youth program members sing Christmas Carols at nursing homes

A Reason to Dream performed Christmas Carols at two nursing homes over the weekend.

I went out to meet some of the young carolers to find out how the youth program is spreading holiday cheer this season.

"A reason to dream want to wish everybody a very merry Christmas and a happy new year"

5th Grader, Mila Sifuentes has been a part of 'a reason to dream' since it started two years ago.

To her being a member of the youth program is all about making others happy.

"You know like I love to like go and sing, you know, see the joy on people's faces. Like if they're having not such a good day, then I just go and I lighten up their day," she said.

Leslie Davis is the founder of A Reason to Dream, and according to the youth program's Facebook page, the organization empowers children to recognize their strengths and capabilities.

Along with holiday carols, the group is also bringing over 500 goodie bags for the seniors.

Sifuentes said they aren't just going to show residents they can sing, but they care too.

"Ms. Leslie just helped me grow a lot. I love giving back so much to the community. These socks just represent like the warmth that we give to them and how warm our love is for them," she said.

4th grader Keaston Cooks said the youth group is a great way to make friends and show our seniors younger generations care about them.

"It's fun to be a part of a reason to dream because we get to sing for the old people that can't see their families no more because they're in a nursing home," he said.

Cooks said out of the seven songs they will be singing, his favorite has to be Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer. But his favorite part of going? Spreading kindness.

"Be nice to the nursing home people and be kind. Kindness is like a thing where you give and show and do," Cooks said.

Something we can all keep in mind this holiday season and beyond.