Wreath laid at Former-President George H. W. Bush's grave, would have turned 97 Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Former President George H.W. Bush was born on this day, back in 1924.

On what would have been his 97th birthday, a military honor guard laid a wreath at his grave in College Station.

On the anniversary of this birth, arms were presented and a chaplain said a few prayers at his grave Saturday morning.

George H.W. Bush was sworn in as the 41st President of the United States on January 20th 1989.

The Bush Family gravesite where he, First Lady Barbara Bush and their daughter Pauline "Robin" Bush, are buried, is on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Center in College Station.

His grandson, Pierce Bush, along with his immediate family was in attendance of the wreath laying Saturday morning. The middle grandson says he wishes he would had kids earlier, so his daughter could have met her great-grandfather.

"He was an amazing grandfather. The world's best grandfather. I spent many years with him in Houston nearby. We went to many Aggie football games with him through the years. He was an incredible man. To come out here and honor him with the military, makes it really special for me. Although, my baby, Adeline, will never have met him, she's going to know a lot of about him when she's old enough to hear stories and learn about the incredible man and the incredible legacy that he left for all of us that carry the last name Bush and that are a part of his family," Pierce Bush, a grandson of George H.W. Bush said.

Pierce Bush says, to the Bush Family, Aggieland was a place near and dear to their hearts.

"When it was time to choose his final resting place, I think that was a testament to how much he loved this place," Pierce Bush said. "He, my grandmother and my Aunt Robin are all buried here and it's a testament for their love for this place and their love for the traditions that make this place so special," he added.

Pierce says, even though his grandfather wasn't technically an alum of A&M, he felt like one and he wore his Aggie colors with pride. Pierce Bush says if he [George H.W] were here today he would be doing something along the lines of 'jumping out of an airplane.'

Pierce Bush says he was in attendance Saturday to pay homage and tribute to a man who not only helped shape his and his family's lives, but our country's. He also says he cherished his role as Commander in Chief and cared deeply about the United States.

Captain Stephanie Woodin, Texas Military Department's Director of Protocol helped organize and coordinate the moving pieces for Saturday's wreath laying and says they do this every year to honor George H.W. Bush.

"It's been a true honor to work with the family on behalf of the Texas Military Department," Captain Woodin said. "Not everybody gets this opportunity and not everybody gets this opportunity to be this involved with it. I feel very proud to be a part of something this significant," she added.

Pierce says for George H.W. Bush's 100th birthday anniversary, the family will all likely be in College Station.

George H.W. Bush passed away just a couple of years ago on November 30th 2018.

The gravesite is open to visitors during the museum's regular business hours.