Workforce Solutions experiencing waitlist for clients seeking affordable childcare services

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Every time a parent goes to work, they have to consider childcare. That reality often makes it challenging for moms to enter the workforce.

Jasmin Ojeda has been a stay-at-home mom ever since her two daughters were born.

"I get to watch them grow. Really, not a lot of people get to do that," Ojeda shared with KRHD 25 News.

Instead of childcare, the full-time mom waited until they were old enough to go to school to get a job. Ojeda's mom relied on family when she was being Ojeda and her siblings.

"I used to work nights, she used to work during the day. So we would alternate schedules and everything," Ojeda's mom said.

They both recognize how hard it is for those who don't have those options.

"Single parents, sometimes and they have to start working right away," Ojeda said.

"Price range. Yeah, it is kind of expensive," Ojeda's mom said.

Workforce Solutions offers subsidized childcare services to make the task more manageable for parents either working or in school for a minimum of 25 hours a week.

"We get a lot of demand. You know, 'I need care. My children need to be somewhere. I have no one to watch my children until I go to work or, attend school," Latresia Williams, childcare services director of Workforce Solutions shared.

The only issue is... there is a waitlist.

"It's really hard on our part, because we have to place them on the waitlist until we have availability, or you've been approved," Williams said.

People placed on the waitlist may have to wait anywhere from six months to a year. People on the current waitlist have been on there since applying in March.

"I see that we are moving but we are not moving as fast as we could," Williams said.

Williams assures that more help is on the way for people balancing parenthood and work.

To apply for these services, click here.

