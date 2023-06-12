Words on Wheels bus in Bryan ISD rolls into summer with mobile library

BRYAN, Texas — The Words on Wheels Bus is back this summer in Bryan ISD for a third year.

This mobile library is a great way for students to connect outside of the classroom while on break.

The shelves inside the library on wheels are packed with books for students of all ages.

Students are encouraged to stop by Monday through Thursday of this week starting at 9 a.m.

Today, June 12, the Words on Wheels Bus will be at Henderson Elementary School until 1 p.m.

Find the bus, grab a book, and read in style.

You can find the full schedule and location details on Bryan ISD’s website here.