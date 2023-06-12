'Words on Wheels' bus hits the streets of Bryan with free books while school is out for the summer

BRYAN, Texas — The “Words on Wheels” bus is rolling through Bryan for the third summer in a row with free books to promote literacy while classes are not in session.

“Research shows that there is a slide in reading skills over the summertime, because there is not as much reading material in homes as there used to be," said Denise Kersten, Library Program Coordinator for Bryan ISD.

A study by the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation found children who fall behind on reading levels by third grade are four times more likely to drop out of school later in life, but educators like Karen Rossman say the “Words on Wheels” bus goes beyond helping literacy.

“One of my memories as a kid is that we had a bookmobile that would come around the neighborhood, so I think it’s something other districts should look into because it’s a huge memory for me,” Rossman said.

“I love it — it’s been so much fun working the bus this summer because I get to see all my students from school. They come on, and are surprised to see me and I’m surprised to see them and it’s a very nice thing,” said Alex Nordstrom, Librarian for Ross Elementary.