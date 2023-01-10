Woman, 21, killed in fiery Milam County crash

HEARNE, Texas – A fiery, head-on crash late Monday – on FM 485 about 5.4 miles west of Hearne – resulted in the death of a 21-year-old Houston woman.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the yet-to-be-identified woman was traveling west on FM 485 shortly before 8 p.m. when the two-vehicle accident occurred.

Her 2017 Volvo SUV “passed when unsafe” and crossed into the path of a 2011 Ford F-350 pickup truck – operated by 32-year-old Cameron man, DPS said in a release Tuesday.

“The pickup truck took evasive action and drove into the eastbound bar ditch to avoid striking the Volvo,” the news release said. “The Volvo attempted to move back into the westbound lane but was unable to do so. The Volvo collided with the Ford truck head on. The Volvo caught on fire and burned.

DPS said the confirmed identity of the driver of the Volvo, who was pronounced dead at the scene, is pending.

The crash investigation is continuing, DPS said.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.