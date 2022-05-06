'Wish Upon a Cure' - Brazos County Expo Complex to hold Relay for Life of the Brazos Valley Saturday

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Expo Complex will be transformed Saturday into a Disney-themed expo benefiting the American Cancer Society. As the expo gets the transformation, co-chair of Relay for Life, Amanda Godfrey, walks through what attendees can expect from one of the sights to see.

“You’re going to go into Disney; once you walk into Tomorrowland we are going to have stuff set up for our survivors to go to. We [have a section] named Tomorrowland in hoping they have another tomorrow,” she said.

Other Disney-themed sights include Frontierland, Fantasyland, Adventureland, and Liberty Square.

For more than two decades, the Relay for Life has made its mark in the Brazos Valley and across the nation.

“This is the 26th year of the event and so far, we have raised over $2.1 million as a community to fund research for the American cancer society so that is what Relay for Life is about,” said Godfrey.

Cari Horn said how this doesn’t just help out people affected by cancer in the Brazos Valley but also contributes to the American Cancer Society.

“It’s really for the entire family, but it's more of just bringing Disney here. It's raising money for cancer, raising awareness for research and medical care, and a lot of expenses survivors have to go through on a daily basis that people may not be aware of,” said Horn.

The night’s event ends with a light memorial honoring those lost to cancer as we continue to shine their memory in our hearts, said Horn.

“It’s so impactful as you see the lights glowing in the dark. It’s sad because you know we have lost so many, but it gives us a ray of light we will find a cure.”