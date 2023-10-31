Winter Wonderland is back at Travis Fields

BRYAN — It’s that time of the year and Santa is near! Travis Fields is excited to welcome back all to our annual Winter Wonderland at Travis Fields, presented by the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum.

Join us from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, for an afternoon of all kinds of holiday-themed activities, and it's free!

Bring your family, kids, and friends to spend a festive afternoon with us.

Shop local vendor booths, participate in recreational winter games, pet Santa’s reindeer, and get to watch some festive performances from local organizations. Elves have been whispering and letting it slip that some holiday celebrities will be onsite too! Goof off with the Grinch or make snow flurries with Elsa.

Every holiday season the Marine Corps League acquires donations of toys from organizations and stores in the Bryan-College Station community. At Winter Wonderland, Santa will be personally distributing these toys to children to showcase the Christmas spirit! Santa and the Marine Corps League will be located on field 1 for the duration of the event. Come meet Santa and receive an early Christmas gift.

To participate in the toy drive, you can visit the nearest PetSmart. If you donate $5, they will provide a plush toy for the cause. Be a part of this easy and spirited way to give back this holiday season!

Can’t wait to talk to Santa now? Write him a letter and drop it off at the North Pole mailbox at D-BAT Aggieland. We hear his elves are always eager to respond and make sure Santa gets the message.

Holiday shopping is made easy at Travis Fields as Winter Wonderland will be hosting a wide variety of local vendors to assist with those last-minute perfect gifts at Candy Cane Lane. Check out all of our vendor booths while sipping on the finest hot cocoa from our concessions booth.

Join us at Travis Fields on December 2nd, 2023 for a magical holiday experience for the entire family. For more information on the toy drive, letters to Santa, event activities, or candy cane lane, please visit https://www.travisfields.com/winterwonderland or contact info@rcisportsmanagement.com.