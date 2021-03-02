Winter storm puts rivals on the same team to provide relief for students

COLLEGE STATION — Maroon and orange are "Texas tough," feeding into their rivalry spirit but coming together as one for a greater good.

Texas A&M and The University of Texas at Austin are holding a friendly competition to raise money for students impacted by the arctic freeze in Texas last month.

”Not having food or power and just the not knowing when is it going to come back on, when is it going to turn off again,” said Tomas Romo, a sophomore at Texas A&M.

From COVID to natural disaster, students have persevered through so much in the past year and a half, and this relief will help many struggling financially.

”I think it'd be helpful to get money and relief," said Kirby Mccaskill, a freshman at Texas A&M. "Especially for school if their school work impacted by the water, the pipes bursting like their laptops especially and text books are a really expensive to replace,”

Tomas knows many individuals who have been hit hard by the storm who can greatly benefit from these resources.

“For them to have a chance, you know to get some help and get the resources they need, I think it’s very important,” said Romo.

This initiative just launched on Friday and student body president Eric Mendoza is asking Aggies to spread the word because although you may not need this assistance, your neighbor can benefit from it.

”If you’re a student that is not in a position to give, but weren’t personally affected by the storm in a long-lasting way we ask that you help share it,” said Eric Mendoza, Texas A&M student body president.

If you’re interested in receiving assistance, you may apply through your financial aid office.

The motto is "Maroon and Orange Texas Tough," a rivalry bringing two schools together to provide relief to students in need.

“Two rivals coming together to make things better, I think that’s awesome and I really do like it a lot,” added Romo.

Feeding into the fun of the rivalry, the school who raised the most funds will be announced at the Texas A&M vs UT baseball game in March.

If you would like to donate in the spirit of giving visit the link to help those with food insecurity or basic needs.

Longhorns can also donate to Horn Raiser.