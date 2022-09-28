Watch Now
Wienerspiel's annual 'Wiener Dog and Wanna-Be-Wiener Dog Races' and more will be held Oct. 15 and 16

'Wiener Dog and Wanna-Be-Wiener Dog Races' and more will be held Oct. 15 and 16 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater in College Station
Wienerspiel
KRHD
Wienerspiel
Posted at 1:00 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 14:37:18-04
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 

Join Wienerspiel for their largest community fundraiser of the year! Wiener Dog and Wanna-Be-Wiener Dog Races and more will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct.16 at the Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater.

Saturday, there will be a free Bootcamp so your "fur-baby" can practice racing. On Sunday the races and costume contest will commence.

This event is free to the public and proceeds will benefit local non-profits that help homeless, unwanted, and neglected animals. Well-behaved, vaccinated dogs of all breeds are welcome to participate in friendly races and costume contests.

Food, music, and vendors will also be in attendance. Non-profits are welcome to sign up as vendors or volunteers.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Register for the Wiener Dog Race
Registration Fee (non-refundable): $30
Categories

  • Male Wiener Dog (1-9 Years)
  • Female Wiener Dog (1-9 Years)
  • Male Senior Wiener Dog (Ages 10 and up - on a shorter track)
  • Female Senior Wiener Dog (Ages 10 and up - on a shorter track)
  • Special Olympian Wiener Dog (Handicapped - all Special Olympians, wiener dog and wanna be, will race together)

Register for the Wanna Be a Wiener Dog Race
Registration Fee (non-refundable): $30
Categories 

  • Mini Wanna Be a Wiener Dog (10 lbs & Under)
  • Small Wanna Be a Wiener Dog (11-20 lbs)
  • Medium Wanna Be a Wiener Dog (21-30 lbs)
  • Large Wanna Be a Wiener Dog (31-40 lbs)
  • Extra Large Wanna Be a Wiener Dog (41-50 lbs)
  • Massive Wanna Be a Wiener Dog (50 lbs & Up)
  • Small Special Olympian Wanna Be a Wiener Dog ( Handicapped, 20 lbs & Under)
  • Large Special Olympian Wanna Be a Wiener Dog (Handicapped, 21 lbs & Up)

Register for the Costume Contest
Registration Fee (non-refundable): $15
Categories 

  • Most Creative - Let us see those wild imaginations!
  • Best Dressed - For those high fashion pups!
  • Least Effort - Must show some effort, least effort is different than no effort!
  • Most High Tech - Spinning parts, flashing lights, the possibilities are endless!
  • Doggie Duo - For those canine besties! Each dog must have their own registration form.

Register to be a Vendor
Registration Fee (Non-refundable):

  • Food & For Profit: $100
  • Non Profit: $40

Register to be a Sponsor
Sponsorship Level (all non-refundable) 

  • Platinum Sponsorship Level, $2500 - Blue benefits, plus company name or large logo on starting gate box, large logo/name on t-shirts, and 7 additional Wienerspiel Race t-shirts (8 total, if desired).
  • Gold Sponsorship Level, $1,000 - Blue benefits, plus company name and logo on wiener dog track, large logo/name on t-shirt, and 3 additional Wienerspiel Race t-shirts (4 total, if desired).
  • Silver Sponsorship Level, $500 - Blue benefits, plus sponsor sign at a water bowl station, medium logo/name on t-shirt, and 1 additional Wienerspiel Race t-shirt (2 total, if desired).
  • Blue Sponsorship Level, $250 - Name on t-shirt, logo on Wienerspiel social media pages, periodic announcements of your sponsorship announced throughout the event, 1 Wienerspiel Race t-shirt (if desired), and company/name acknowledged in newspaper ads
  • Friend of Wienerspiel Sponsorship Level, $100 - Name on t-shirt and name included in ‘Thank-You’ ads (online and print)
  • In Kind Sponsorship - Benefits would match levels stated above, depending on the value of donation.

Donate
Wienerspiel is always accepting donations to help with events, like Wiener Dog and Wanna Be A Wiener Dog Races, and to continue helping local non-profits. If you aren't able to make it out to the event, consider making a one-time or recurring donation.

ABOUT WIENERSPIEL™

A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in College Station, TX raising funds for non-profits who help homeless, unwanted, and neglected animals as well as organizations who support the human/animal bond and advocating in city and state governments!
Wienerspiel Presents: Wiener Dog and Wanna’ Be Races and More! was voted The Eagle's Readers Choice "Best Local Event" and Insite Magazine's "Best Local Nonprofit Fundraiser."

