Wienerspiel's annual 'Wiener Dog and Wanna-Be-Wiener Dog Races' and more will be held Oct. 15 and 16

COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

Join Wienerspiel for their largest community fundraiser of the year! Wiener Dog and Wanna-Be-Wiener Dog Races and more will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct.16 at the Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater.

Saturday, there will be a free Bootcamp so your "fur-baby" can practice racing. On Sunday the races and costume contest will commence.

This event is free to the public and proceeds will benefit local non-profits that help homeless, unwanted, and neglected animals. Well-behaved, vaccinated dogs of all breeds are welcome to participate in friendly races and costume contests.

Food, music, and vendors will also be in attendance. Non-profits are welcome to sign up as vendors or volunteers.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Register for the Wiener Dog Race

Registration Fee (non-refundable): $30

Categories



Male Wiener Dog (1-9 Years)

Female Wiener Dog (1-9 Years)

Male Senior Wiener Dog (Ages 10 and up - on a shorter track)

Female Senior Wiener Dog (Ages 10 and up - on a shorter track)

Special Olympian Wiener Dog (Handicapped - all Special Olympians, wiener dog and wanna be, will race together)

Register for the Wanna Be a Wiener Dog Race

Registration Fee (non-refundable): $30

Categories



Mini Wanna Be a Wiener Dog (10 lbs & Under)

Small Wanna Be a Wiener Dog (11-20 lbs)

Medium Wanna Be a Wiener Dog (21-30 lbs)

Large Wanna Be a Wiener Dog (31-40 lbs)

Extra Large Wanna Be a Wiener Dog (41-50 lbs)

Massive Wanna Be a Wiener Dog (50 lbs & Up)

Small Special Olympian Wanna Be a Wiener Dog ( Handicapped, 20 lbs & Under)

Large Special Olympian Wanna Be a Wiener Dog (Handicapped, 21 lbs & Up)

Register for the Costume Contest

Registration Fee (non-refundable): $15

Categories



Most Creative - Let us see those wild imaginations!

Best Dressed - For those high fashion pups!

Least Effort - Must show some effort, least effort is different than no effort!

Most High Tech - Spinning parts, flashing lights, the possibilities are endless!

Doggie Duo - For those canine besties! Each dog must have their own registration form.

Register to be a Vendor

Registration Fee (Non-refundable):



Food & For Profit: $100

Non Profit: $40

Register to be a Sponsor

Sponsorship Level (all non-refundable)



Platinum Sponsorship Level, $2500 - Blue benefits, plus company name or large logo on starting gate box, large logo/name on t-shirts, and 7 additional Wienerspiel Race t-shirts (8 total, if desired).

Gold Sponsorship Level, $1,000 - Blue benefits, plus company name and logo on wiener dog track, large logo/name on t-shirt, and 3 additional Wienerspiel Race t-shirts (4 total, if desired).

Silver Sponsorship Level, $500 - Blue benefits, plus sponsor sign at a water bowl station, medium logo/name on t-shirt, and 1 additional Wienerspiel Race t-shirt (2 total, if desired).

Blue Sponsorship Level, $250 - Name on t-shirt, logo on Wienerspiel social media pages, periodic announcements of your sponsorship announced throughout the event, 1 Wienerspiel Race t-shirt (if desired), and company/name acknowledged in newspaper ads

Friend of Wienerspiel Sponsorship Level, $100 - Name on t-shirt and name included in ‘Thank-You’ ads (online and print)

In Kind Sponsorship - Benefits would match levels stated above, depending on the value of donation.

Donate

Wienerspiel is always accepting donations to help with events, like Wiener Dog and Wanna Be A Wiener Dog Races, and to continue helping local non-profits. If you aren't able to make it out to the event, consider making a one-time or recurring donation.

ABOUT WIENERSPIEL™

A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in College Station, TX raising funds for non-profits who help homeless, unwanted, and neglected animals as well as organizations who support the human/animal bond and advocating in city and state governments!

Wienerspiel Presents: Wiener Dog and Wanna’ Be Races and More! was voted The Eagle's Readers Choice "Best Local Event" and Insite Magazine's "Best Local Nonprofit Fundraiser."

