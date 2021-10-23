Wicked Woods Haunted Trails to benefit Veterans and Brazos Valley Food Bank

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Well... it looks like something wicked this way comes indeed Brazos.

The Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Texas A&M will be hosting their Wicked Woods Haunted Trails this Halloween season!

Tickets will be $12 at the door.

Those who bring a canned good to donate will receive a $2 discount on their admission.

According to their Facebook page, proceeds will be given to both the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the National Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign.

Free shuttle buses on behalf of Kappa Sigma will be offered at Texas A&M's Lot 43 near George Bush Drive, adjacent to the presidential library and museum.

The Wicked Woods Haunted Trails will be open at the following times:

Friday, Oct. 22 (7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.)

Thursday, Oct. 28 - Saturday, Oct. 30 (7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.)

Halloween night, Sunday, Oct. 31 (7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.)

Attendees ages 12 to 18 must have a parent or guardian present to sign a waiver on behalf of their child.

Featured scenes include themes like an insane asylum.

Kappa Sigma is not recommending the event for kids below the age of 12.

Actors will not be touching guests, however, attendees should expect them to get very close.

To learn more about the event, click here.

To help support Kappa Sigma's expenses in hosting this event, click here.

