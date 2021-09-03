Where to park in College Station during a Texas A&M football game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's game day weekend Aggieland!

Indeed, the return of the football season also means the return of some heavy traffic in College Station.

As Kyle Field is expected to be at full capacity this Saturday, we've broken down what to expect and what to avoid as you navigate looking for parking.

So what's different this year?

Aggie Park between University Center Garage and The Association of Former Students building will not be open due to ongoing construction.

Those looking to tailgate may do so at Lots 47, 50, 51, 18, 73, 98, 110, 113, Fan Field, and other "open access sites".

For a full map of tailgating spots, click here.

Texas A&M is also not using parking permit hangtags anymore. For those with parking permits, A&M's Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to log into their parking account and screenshot or print out their parking barcode located at the bottom of the page. License plates will be checked to make sure they match said permit.

How to pay for parking:

To purchase gameday parking drivers are being asked to use the ParkMobile App.

Cash lots will also be available for $20 at Fan Field off Enterprise Avenue and in lots on Agronomy Road, in the Polo Road Garage, and in lots near the Bonfire Memoria.

Anticipated gameday road closure:

Starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, road closures will take place around the Memorial Student Union, on Houston Street, and near Reed Arena and West Campus Garage.

Traffic will also be redirected on Coke Street for those that do not have a D permit or disabled placecard; these drivers will be diverted back to George Bush Drive starting four hours before the game.

Additional road closure is expected to begin near the start of the fourth quarter for postgame traffic.

How to use gameday shuttles:

Gameday shuttles will start running three hours before kickoff and continue until one hour after the game finishes.

Shuttle pick-up sites include the following sites: Lots 47, 50, and 51, lots on Agronomy and Stotzer, the Olsen Field lot, and outside Reed Arena. Shuttles will also pick up from Lubbock Street off-campus apartments, dropping off commuters at the MSC.

There will also be a shuttle picking up guests at the Bush Library parking lot five hours prior to the game and will continue for one hour after it ends.

Where can I find mobility impaired parking?

Mobility impaired parking will be located in Lot 88 in the General Services Complex; there will be a shuttle running from said lot to the Hotel and Conference Center across from Kyle Field.

Will there be a park-and-ride shuttle this fall 2021?

A park-and-ride shuttle will run between Downtown Bryan, Regent Street between 26th and 27th Streets, and Kyle Field.

The shuttles are free and are anticipated to have many runs during the football game.

Where can I find free parking on gameday?

Downtown Bryan parking lots are free.

For more information about traffic, shuttles, and parking, attendees are encouraged to download the Destination Aggieland app.

