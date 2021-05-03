Where to park for free during Texas A&M graduation, plus other FAQ's

COLLEGE STATION, TX — It's that time of year again, time to pack the van and see your loved ones off to their next journey in life.

This spring, Texas A&M will hold 26 ceremonies over the duration of two weeks at Reed Arena.

KRHD 25 News has got you covered, assembling some FAQ's to ensure you get to enjoy this very special time, with as much preparation as possible!

What is the graduation schedule for the May 2021 Commencement Ceremonies?

This upcoming Saturday, May 8, there will be a doctoral commencement and hooding ceremony for A&M's Graduate and Professional School.

Following this, the respected Colleges of Texas A&M will hold their ceremonies as follows:

May 12 and 13

College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

College of Engineering

May 14 and May 15

College of Liberal Arts, the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and the College of Science

May 19 and May 20

College of Geosciences, the School of Public Health, the College of Education and Human Development, and Mays Business School

May 21

College of Architecture, the College of Nursing, and the Bush School of Government and Public Service

NOTE: Face coverings will still be required for all graduates, guests, and staff while inside the Reed Arena.

Where can I park for free nearby the Reed Arena?

Lot 100 b-f - FREE

Lot 102 – FREE

NOTE: Accessible Parking is only available in this lot with a valid handicap placard or license plate.

West Campus Garage – FREE

How long is the ceremony?

According to the Texas A&M website, the total ceremony length is expected to be around one and a half hours. However, graduates and their guests will be dismissed after crossing the stage.

How will this year's ceremonies be different due to COVID-19?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony format has been rearranged to help accommodate social distancing at the graduation venue.

There will reportedly not be a procession of the graduates to start the ceremony. Instead, graduates will report directly to their assigned seats upon arriving at the stadium.

The traditional elements of the ceremony such as speeches and other presentations will take place first.

After all of the speeches and presentations are completed, graduates will then begin to walk the stage as their name is called.

After walking the stage, graduates will be directed to a photography area where they will be able to have a photo taken without a mask on . Graduates will not reenter the venue after leaving the photography area. At this point, they are able to join their guests outside the venue. After a graduate crosses the stage their guests should exit the stadium. This will allow for a safer exiting process with more distancing.

What time will the arena open for graduation ceremony quests? Where should guests enter?

The doors to Reed Arena will reportedly open at least one hour before the start of each ceremony. Guests can enter the arena through any entrance with their ticket.

For more information, visit Texas A&M's official graduation ceremony website here!

