Wheels fall off at Aggie Wheel after store gets burglarized

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The owners at Aggie Wheel — a store that sells everything from sandwiches to tobacco — are scratching their heads after the door to their business was pried into.

Paige Ellenberger Crime Stoppers looking for suspects in Aggie Wheel case

According to Brazos County Crime Stoppers, the building does have an alarm system, but it never went off.

The incident happened between April 22-24 at the business on Raymond Stotzer Parkway toward Snook.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Investigator J. Ostiguin Jr. at (979) 361-4955 or at jostiguin@brazoscountytx.gov.

Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can contact the Brazos County Crime Stoppers directly at (979) 775-TIPS.