West Nile Virus detected in Brazos County mosquito samples

BRAZOS COUNTY, TEXAS — The Brazos County Health District Mosquito Surveillance Unit is confirming that West Nile Virus (WNV) has been detected locally.

On Aug 11, the local health organization stated that three mosquito traps, located in the 77845 zip code area of College Station, have all tested positive for WNV.

"Please keep in mind that all of Brazos County should be considered positive for WNV and residents should take the necessary steps to reduce exposure to mosquitoes.", the organization added in their press release.

West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

Most people exposed to the virus do not get sick, but about 20% develop symptoms like headache, fever, body aches, joint pains, nausea, and fatigue. In a very small portion, less than one percent, the virus affects the nervous system, leading to a more serious illness that can cause neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, and even death.

There are no medications to treat, or vaccines to prevent West Nile virus infection.

In the last 10 years, Texas has reported more than 3,300 cases of West Nile disease, including 172 deaths according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Brazos County residents are urged to use the 4D’s to reduce exposure to mosquitoes:

DEET All day, Every Day: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions.

Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions. Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside. Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs. All Day long: Day, Dusk, and Dawn – Limit your time outdoors, mosquitoes are active any time day or night.

