Welcome back Aggies: Texas A&M students return to campus for 'Move-In Week 2023'

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It was an early morning for Nick Sheninger and his family coming into College Station — Sheninger is going to be a freshman Aggie.

“It’s been a lot overall, but it’s kind of built up to this moment," Nick Sheninger said.

"It’s really nice to be here.”

The Sheninger family packed up their car from Cypress and headed to College Station to help their son move on campus for the first time. Eric Sheninger, Nick's father, is ready to see his son begin his college career.

“College was such a huge part of my life and has really had a lasting impact on me," Eric Sheninger said.

"That’s what I hope A&M will have [on my son] as well.”

Melissa Sheninger, Nick's mother, isn’t ready to see her son leave home.

“I’m going to miss him just coming in in the mornings and hanging with me and the dogs — just the fun times,” Melissa Sheninger said.

The Sheninger’s are one of the thousands of families that will be sending their students off to college over the next few days.

Director of Administrative Support Services for Resident Life at Texas A&M, Carol Binzer, said the increased number of incoming freshmen have brought them to full capacity with over 11,000 students moving in.

“Some of that comes from the increase in freshmen enrollment," Binzer said.

"We’ll be having 3,000 more freshmen than usual, and usually the demand for on-campus housing is very high.”

While things might get confusing for some families moving in over the weekend, Amaya Smith, sophomore, is helping those coming in.

As a resident assistant, she’s got some experience under her belt and remembers her own challenges moving in for the first time.

“There was some hard parts, there were things I forgot like a dolly or a wagon to get everything up, but it’s been a lot easier knowing what to expect," Smith said.

Officials with Resident Life said the next few days are some of the busiest, bringing in 35 percent of students each day.

Move-in day is going on now through the end of the week, and students return to campus starting Monday, Aug. 21.