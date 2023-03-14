Wayback Burgers gives back to the Brazos Valley community with free meals and donations

BRYAN, Texas — While flipping burgers and serving up smiles, Wayback Burgers in Bryan has made it their mission to give back to the community through spring break sacked lunches and donating some of their sales to the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley.

Alanna Silva and her husband own the local burger joint.

After seeing a Facebook post asking for cereal box donations, Silva wanted to provide lunches to students over the break by filling one hundred sacked lunches filled with Hot Pockets, Uncrustables, crackers, juice, and fruit.

Silva is very grateful for her husband for inspiring her every day to do good work for the community.

“I’m just abundantly blessed. I gain my inspiration from him because he is so generous with not just money — but with his time, with his words, with his home, and with the clothes off his back,” Silva said.

“I’m lucky to have someone like that who when I say 'Let’s feed five hundred meals to one hundred kids', he’s like 'Yeah, let’s go for it. Let’s do it.'"

On Tuesday, Mar. 14, Wayback Burgers is giving ten percent of all proceeds to the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley.

“The club is currently experiencing unprecedented growth,” said Rhonda Watson, Chief Executive Officer, Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley.

“We have a very high membership. We’re getting ready to start our summer program registration, and basketball season is about to begin — so our mission is to serve all youth, but especially those who need us most.”

Watson says with more students joining the program, every donation helps.

“It can be through supplying programming, materials, supplies, or food for kids — as they are coming through the club every day hoping to receive a nutritious meal,” Watson said.

Ultimately, all the hard work is being done to benefit the kids.

“Proceeds from Wayback Burger, along with all proceeds from our national partners and our local partners, impact our bottom line and make our mission possible,” Watson said.

Silva says she knows the feeling of not being able to provide for her own, but now — she hopes to be a blessing to others.

“I’ve been in the position where I didn’t know where my next meal was going to come from, and the same for my son,” Silva said.

“I was in the position where I had to work, and I could not find even a babysitter or free childcare or anything for him — so it put me in a bind.”

“I just think that if you’re in a position to help your fellow human being — your neighbor — then why not?”

Anyone wanting to show community support can stop by Wayback Burgers on Wildflower Drive in Bryan, Texas and grab dinner — they are open until 9 p.m. this evening.