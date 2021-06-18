Water visibility issues to keep Adamson Lagoon closed this Father's Day weekend

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Heads up Brazos families, you may want to reconsider some Father's Day Weekend plans as Adamson Lagoon at Bee Creek Park will be closed.

On June 18, the City of College Station confirmed that the 434,000-gallon pool will remain closed throughout the weekend due to water visibility issues.

"The city's Water Services crews are currently draining the pool," Parks & Recreation Director Steve Wright shared in a press release.

Wright expressed his sentiments, stating he understands how the timing of this issue can be disappointing to the community.

"This is our busiest time of the year, so this is beyond disheartening to me. The water is still chemically safe, but if lifeguards and parents can't see the bottom in some areas, we simply cannot allow that risk," said Wright.

The City confirmed that the water's chemical balance is at optimal levels and all mechanical systems are functioning properly. However, the visibility has reportedly worsened.

Wright hopes these measures will allow Adamson Lagoon to reopen in time for Monday morning swim lessons, but that announcement will be forthcoming.

At the time of this publication, College Station's Cindy Hallaran Pool remains open.

To provide a comparison, the featured image above shows Adamson Lagoon with normal water clarity versus its cloudy conditions on the morning of June 18.

