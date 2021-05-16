Washington County Sheriff's Office investigate shooting where three people were injured overnight

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX — In a news release obtained by 25 News, Washington County Sheriff's Officers responded to a "shots fired" call in the 18000 block of State Highway 105 shortly after midnight.

When officers arrived, they learned numerous shots had been fired and three individuals sustained gunshot wounds.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the ages of the three victims range from 29-40 years old and all were transferred to hospitals in the Bryan College Station area by Washington County EMS ground and air units. Their conditions appear to be stable.

According to the release, vehicles and a building also appeared to had sustained gunshots.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating numerous leads into the identity of the suspects, but are also asking the public with any information related to this crime to come forward.

If you have any information related to this shooting, the WCSO is asking you to contact the Washington County 911 Center at (979) 277-7373.

Navasota, Brenham and Blinn Police Departments also assisted Washington County at the scene.