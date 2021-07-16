Watch
Washington County Ladies Lion Club donates fans to help local seniors

Washington County Ladies Lion Club - Brenham, TX (Facebook)
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 14:05:10-04

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX — Members of the Washington County Ladies Lion Club have stepped up to help out local seniors in their area.

"We are delighted to make a donation today," the organization wrote on Facebook. "Our senior citizens who are homebound will make good use of these fans."

How to donate:

Until July 19, brand-new fan donations will be accepted for drop-off at Brenham Nursing Rehab. The facility will then distribute said fans across Washington County.

They will also be able to pick-up brand-new fans as well.

For more information or to set up a pick-up time, the public is encouraged to contact Alice at 979-836-9770 or 979-451-9592.

