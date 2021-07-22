WalletHub names Texas the best state to start a business in 2021

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — If you are thinking about starting a business, Wallet Hub says there's no better state than Texas.

The website recently published an entire article explaining why the Lone Star State is number one.

19-year-old Madi Stott launched the second location of Texas Size Selfie, an open-air photo booth company, right here in Aggieland about three months ago.

"It's one of the best things I've ever done. Especially with school. It's allowed me to get involved in not just the community but off-campus as well," Madi Stott, regional manager, Texas Size Selfie said.

WalletHub says it ranked each state using three key dimensions: Business Environment, Access to Resources, and Business Costs. The Lone Star State ended up with the highest score.

Glen Brewer, President/CEO, BCS Chamber of Commerce"If you think about it, every year, we graduate a whole new crop of entrepreneurs looking to start a business or work for a business and learn the business."

WalletHub also compared all 50 states across 28 key indicators of startup success. This helped researchers determine which states create the best foundation to launch and grow an enterprise.

"Coming into a new town and starting a new business, I thought that I would be an outsider and that is absolutely not what I was greeted with. I was greeted with open arms and curiosity," Stott said.

"We have a very business-friendly environment. All of that sets the seeds for new businesses to grow," Glen Brewer, President/ CEO, BCS Chamber of Commerce said.

And while Texas comes in at number one in the country, locals argue Aggieland should be number one in the state.

"With A&M and all the opportunities being available, I think this is one of the best places in the state to start a business," Brewer said.

