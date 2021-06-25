Wallace Pack Unit in Navasota to restart maskless, face to face contact visitation

NAVASOTA, TX — Starting July 1, contact visitation will resume for all eligible vaccinated inmates at Wallace Pack Unit in Navasota.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, these visits will be two hours in length and will allow up to 2 adults and 2 children visitors each. Children of all ages will be allowed to visit inmates accompanied by an adult. Each inmate will be allowed two contact visits per month, contact or non-contact, and those visits may be on back-to-back days.

Each non-contact visit will be limited to one hour in length. All visits must be pre-scheduled.

Visitation hours will remain from 1:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Appointments for July opened up on Friday, June 25 at 8 A.M. this morning.

While some TDCJ facilities are still requiring face masks during visitations, the Wallace Pack Unit will not be one of them as they have achieved over 70% vaccinated in their population.

Any visitors 13 years or older, that provide proof of vaccination two weeks prior to the visit, will not have to take a COVID-19 rapid test. All others must take a COVID-19 rapid test before entry.

Visitors are encouraged to call the day before the visit to verify if the visit is still scheduled and to arrive at least one hour in advance of their scheduled visit time.

Vending Machines are also now operational, available, and items may be exchanged between visitors and inmates.

Visitors must still be on the approved visitation lists of the inmate to visit and are encouraged to call the day before the visit to verify if the visit is still scheduled. Visitors also are being asked to arrive at least one hour in advance of their scheduled visit time.

The entire visit seating area and phones will be sanitized routinely with a 10% bleach solution or vital oxide.

"Understanding the importance of communication with loved ones, the agency expanded access to the offender telephone system, introduced video visitation which will remain, and implemented other creative opportunities to keep incarcerated individuals and their families connected during the pandemic. The TDCJ believes it can safely resume limited face-to-face visits and access to volunteers with appropriate safety measures in place." the TDCJ wrote on their official Facebook page.

