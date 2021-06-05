"Walk with a Doc" back on in College Station after a year-long pause, steps towards a healthier lifestyle

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Have you ever wanted to ask the Doc a question in a more non-traditional setting? Well, Baylor Scott & White has just the exercise and outlet for you.

BS&W College Station region's "Walk with a Doc" event was back on Saturday morning after a year-long pause.

"Our hope is to get the word out we are back again," Dr. Katy Greiner MD, Family medicine physician with BS&W said.

"Walk with a Doc" is an event started by Dr. Katy Greiner and Dr. Anne Marie Eschberger. "Hopefully, everybody has been vaccinated and you can come out and safely walk," Dr. Greiner said.

There's one goal and that's get people out and exercise and also, maybe learn a thing or two. Just take it from Sandy Osgatharp, one of the event's early success stories.

"I was in the process of trying to lose weight, so I have been coming here and I am really glad it started back up today," Sandy Osgatharp, a Brazos Valley resident and walker said.

Osgatharp, is a woman who credits "Walk with a Doc" for kick-starting her weight-loss journey.

"It's helped me with my weight-loss and stamina. In the last year, I've lost 80 pounds," Osgatharp added.

"Walk with a Doc" is a Baylor Scott and White program helping residents make strides towards a healthier lifestyle.

"Sometimes we talk about osteoporosis. Sometimes we talk about diabetes education... how to lose weight. We spend about 5 minutes talking about something and then we do an easy 1 mile walk together," Dr. Katy Greiner MD added.

The topic for Saturday's stroll was the COVID-19 vaccine and the hesitancy some have.

"I think it's really important to separate science from politics. Our hope is that we can help share science. The vaccine is safe. The vaccine is effective. We know that it works. We know herd immunity is really the goal so that we can get as close to normal life as we can," Dr. Greiner added. "No vaccine is 100%, but we have seen first-hand as doctors here, that if you've had the vaccine and you are exposed to COVID, the risk of you getting sick is so much less," She added.

Just from adding a little exercise and learning different ways to improve your own well-being Dr. Greiner says, makes a world of difference and physicians are with you every step of the way.

"It's huge to be able to find a resource of true education. We want to give free education to people. We want to empower you to make these changes on your own and start to make wonderful steps in your own health," Dr. Greiner shared.

"Walk with a Doc" is a free event and welcomes all ages. The event takes place on the first Saturday of every month.

Other areas of our viewing area also have this event in their area, such as Temple and Killeen, but right now, the College Station region is the only back up and running.