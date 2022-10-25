VOOM Foundation hosts 5K fundraiser race

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas A&M student ambassador organization is saving lives thanks to the support of community members.

The VOOM Foundation hosted its second annual 5K around the campus. The foundation helps make medical procedures, like open-heart surgeries, possible in Nigeria.

When it first started, there were about five to seven ambassadors and now that number has grown.

This year VOOM has roughly 60 ambassadors and even dogs participated in the race.

The President, Vincent Ohaju, said it all began when his own father passed away from a heart complication. That got him thinking about the other 2 million people in the country.

“In Nigeria, where you aren’t so sure about getting to the nearest hospital when you need one. Even if you did, you’re not sure about the kind of care you would get because resources are just lacking there,” Ohaju said.

He said the 100 percent volunteer-based program also helps train locals. He also said it’s humbling to see everyone together and this small gesture not only transforms one life but the family members of those they are able to save.

“To see so many people in our community, that are rallying behind and helping people that they don’t perhaps be able to meet at some point in time, really reassures me that what we are doing is good,” he said.

Rachel Crandall is the VOOM Ambassador President and has seen firsthand how VOOM is making a difference.

“The VOOM Foundation was able to figure out that it cost $2500 to save one life, you know taking the medicine ... we have about 115 participants, which is incredible, and we have raised over $8,000,” Crandall said.

Anson Olive has some cross-country experience. He said it has been wonderful to be in this race, however, he didn’t necessarily expect to be the first to cross the finish line.

“You know I was pleasantly surprised, it was wonderful to get the opportunity to race out here and contribute to such a wonderful cause,” Olive said.

The VOOM Foundation was able to raise nearly $2,000 more this year than last year’s 5K, which is equivalent to almost another life being saved.