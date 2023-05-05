Volunteers needed to help St. Jude with Open House events at Dream Home in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — On Brady Court in the Rudder Pointe Community you'll find this year's St. Jude Dream Home.

The home is roughly 1,300 square ft, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, SMART home technology, and a garage.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway sells a limited number of $100 tickets for a chance to win the home.

Money raised will help support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.

You can view the home on weekends now through June 4, 2023. Volunteers are also needed to host the Open House events. You can click hereto sign up.