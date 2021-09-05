Visitation at Robertson County Jail suspended due to COVID-19

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Today, the Robertson County Sheriff's Office announced that all in-person visitations at the county jail have been suspended.

Citing an increase of COVID-19 cases, no details have been released as to when this suspension will end.

Anyone interested in contacting the jail is asked to call 979-828-3299.

At the time of this publication, there are currently 51 people in said jail.

