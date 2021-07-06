Velvet Tacos opening in College Station on August 30th

COLLEGE STATION, TX — It's official, Velvet Taco is coming to College Station!

Opening Aug 30, the new location is at 1099 University Drive #111 in Century Square.

“We are excited and honored to bring Velvet Taco to College Station where the community knows good tacos,” said Velvet Taco CEO Clay Dover. “Guests visiting us at our Century Square restaurant can expect electric energic vibes, awesome service, and we here are all about the tacos. We are serving up 20+ adventurous taco combinations – including our Weekly Taco Feature with a new taco rolled out every week.”

Several items include their Spicy Tikka Chicken, Slow-Roasted Angus Brisket, Mexi-Cali Shrimp, and their red velvet cake.

The dining area will include indoor seating for 46 and a covered patio for 52; there will also be a walk-up pickup window for orders placed in advance through the Velvet Taco app or website.

For a complete look at their menu options, visit their official website here.

