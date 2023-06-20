'Vacancy filled': New Veteran Service Officer appointed by Brazos County Commissioners

BRYAN, Texas — For nearly three months, the Brazos County Veterans Service Office has been closed due to the vacancy of the only Veterans Service Officer position.

Early Tuesday, Brazos County commissioners appointed Pamela Robertson as the new Veteran Service Officer for the county.

Robertson is a U.S. Army veteran and volunteered as a Veteran Service Officer for the American Legion Post 159 in Bryan from 2018 to 2020.

15 ABC Spoke with Robertson moments after being appointed.

She says she’s ready to put her experience to work for the Brazos County.

"I'm ready to work with all the other agencies and organizations in this community so we can work cohesively and get our veterans all the resources and support that they need," Robertson said.

Robertson will be replacing the former officer Alfred “Pat” Patterson after commissioners voted 3-2 on his termination back in May.

Robertson’s first day on the job is Wednesday, June 21.