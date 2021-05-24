Updates on several shootings over the weekend in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Over the weekend in the Brazos valley there were four separate shooting incidents that occurred.

It was an unfortunately busy weekend of crime in Brazos County. Three of the four incidents did take place in College Station where the College Station Police Department responded and is handling those investigations.

The shooting that took place Friday morning a little after 4:00am near the 900 block of Autumn Circle. CSPD responded and found one individual with gun shot wounds. They were transported to the hospital in a private vehicle with non life threatening injuries. No arrest have been made as this investigation continues.

CSPD also responded to an incident that took place at HEB on Texas ave later Friday evening. A shooting took place in the parking lot. Cameron James Gray, a 23-year-old Navasota resident was transported to the hospital in an ambulance with serious injuries, sadly he lost his life that evening. The other person involved in the shooting was also taken to the hospital privately and they're still receiving treatment.

"It’s kind of saddening to me the fact that this happened and then you hear it a lot on the news what goes on it’s just like the frequent shootings” said Colt Wilson, College Station Resident. “We can’t even be safe in our own homes like you can’t go anywhere without some kind of violence going on.”

Bryan PD responded to a shooting in a residential neighborhood early Saturday morning. At 3:30 am officers were called to the 1100 block of Bittle Lane regarding shots fired. A 14-year-old had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The last incident CSPD responded to occurred early Sunday afternoon. There were reports of a man attempting to force his way into the Eastmark apartment units while pointing a rifle in the residents faces. When officers arrived at the scene shots were exchanged. No officers were hit by gunfire.

The suspect now identified as college station resident Roderick Devonne Merchant Jr. a 21-year-old College Station resident. He was taken to the hospital but lost his life while receiving treatment.

