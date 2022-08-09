Update: Burns Creek fire in Washington County now 80 percent contained

BURTON, Texas — The Burns Creek fire has now been burning for at least 48 hours, covering 397 acres. As of Tuesday afternoon, incident commanders report that the fire is now 80 percent contained, and they are optimistic that it will not grow anymore.

Power has been restored to Schulenberg Lane residents in Burton, whose properties were most affected by the blaze. While the public has not been cleared to re-enter that area, residents have been permitted to return home.

