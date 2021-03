COLLEGE STATION, TX — On March 12, Texas A&M police took to Twitter to announce 4 incidences of motor vehicle burglary have reportedly occurred at the following dates & times: March 11 at 1 P.M. and March 12 at 7 A.M. Both incidences occurred at the Park West Parking Garage.

At this time, Texas A&M police are encouraging the public to report any suspicious activity by contacting them at 979-845-2345.