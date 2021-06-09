Upcoming summer events to bring over $8.2 million to Bryan-College Station

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — Summer sporting events have returned to the Bryan-College Station area. This is good news for local short-term renters and the hospitality industry.

Coming off the heels of a busy weekend employees in the hospitality industry are happy to say things are looking up.

From basketball to soccer, it’s all taking place this summer!

“I anticipate that things are going to continue to grow, and it’s been very positive turn of events for us and the market as a whole,” shared Shane Pappas, the General Manager at the Stella Hotel.

Bringing visitors from neighboring cities to increase revenue for the hospitality industry, but for the first time, one of these sporting events attracted the attention of youth players from Hawaii.

“The youth sports aspect is such a big driver for us especially during the summer, It’s really neat to hear it’s expanding all the way out to Hawaii,” added Pappas.

According to Destination Bryan, the summer group events are suspected to bring in about 8.2 million dollars for the local economy.

“There’s just been a pickup in business all the way around with it being like you said the sporting events or a lot of people moving into the college station area looking for homes,” said Victoria Jackson, the Vineyard court Hotel.

Local hotels like the vineyard court say their booking rate is about 85 percent throughout the week. Once the weekend rolls in their selling out.

“In some ways in may we actually did better than we were doing Pre-COVID," Pappas explained.

Compete college station has about 10 sporting events scheduled until August 27. On the other hand, the city of Bryan has four separate large group functions planned for this summer.

“It’s a great thing to have all these folks come back, but now we have a different issue which is a great problem to have is that we need more staff,” said Pappas.

According to compete College Station, there are 6,200 hotel rooms in the area available for your vacation needs.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”