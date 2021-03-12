Upcoming A&M baseball match vs. Samford moved to Saturday due to rainy weather

COLLEGE STATION, TX — On March 12, Texas A&M announced Sunday's series finale match against the Samford Bulldogs on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park has been moved to the end of Saturday doubleheader.

Citing the anticipated rainy weather conditions, the first game of Saturday's doubleheader will start at 1 P.M., with the second half of the twin bill starting roughly 30 minutes after said match.

