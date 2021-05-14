United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet donates $12,000 to 18 nonprofits in Brazos

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — Kids across the Brazos Valley are teaming up and showing up for their community!

The United Way of the Brazos Valley Youth Leadership Cabinet is giving away $12,000 to local nonprofits including...

Composed of 47 high school student-leaders, the Youth Leadership Cabinet raised the money through various fundraisers this year, including a garage sale, a shared profit night with DoubleDave's Pizzaworks, and school sporting events.

The Youth Leadership Cabinet is also sponsored in part by H-E-B.

“Fundraising may have been difficult this year, but we persevered and brainstormed new and creative ways to fundraise digitally,” said senior Krystal Salmeron, Leadership Committee Chair. “Being part of the [Youth Leadership Cabinet] has shown me the need for innovative ideas as groups transcend into novel forms of advocacy with new forms of communication and technology.”

Participating local schools include A&M Consolidated High School, Allen Academy, Brazos Christian School, Bryan Collegiate High School, Bryan High School, College Station High School, College View High School, and Rudder High School; all of which, unite in bi-weekly meetings to discuss their volunteer and service plans.

The Cabinet will present the nonprofits with Community Builder Grant checks during a virtual ceremony on May 25.

To learn more about the United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet or how you can get involved in the process, visit here.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!