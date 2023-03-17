United Way set to tag team with Lions Pride Sports for 2nd annual wrestling event

BRYAN, Texas — Wrestlers for the Lions Pride Sports promotion in Bryan are on the road for another marquee event — the ‘Fight to Unite’ returning in April.

“For those that went last year, it looks beautiful. The ring is so close to the stands, you can see really well, and there is ringside seating. There is also premium and bleacher seating, it will definitely turnout into a night of fun," said Peggi Goss, President and CEO of the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

The second annual event benefits the United Way. All of the proceeds are going back into the non-profit to help the community.

“The United Way of the Brazos Valley basically uses this money to support our non-profits that we fund. Right now we have an ongoing application process," Goss said.

However — the funds couldn’t be raised without the wrestlers in the ring.

Standing at seven feet tall — he’s known to wrestling fans as 'Superstar Drake Durden', but for this interview, he was known locally as Jay Rudinger.

"I’ve been wrestling for Lions Pride Sports for a little over three years. I started in July just before COVID, and it’s been a blast. I have a huge fan following, and it’s a whole lot of fun just being able to get in that ring to entertain some families and some folks.”

Rudinger says finding his in-ring persona Drake Durden wasn’t hard — but tells why he takes after WWE Legend 'Big Daddy Cool' Kevin Nash.

“There’s a bunch of ‘stone cold’ folks, but for me it was Kevin Nash — that was who I always wanted to be. I was a tall kid. It was him in the ring, his power-moves, and his move set. If you look at me in the ring with a singlet and leather pants and you don’t think Kevin Nash — then I did something terribly wrong," Rudinger said.

The 'Fight to Unite' isn’t just another event for local wrestlers, but Rudinger says this is one where he can give back to the community.

“One of our things with our company is that we want to pour back into Bryan/College Station. We want to have folks come out, we want to entertain them, and give them a great product and have a lot of fun cheering the 'good guys' and booing the 'bad guys'," Rudinger said.

All of the proceeds will go to the United Way of the Brazos Valley — tickets and VIP options are on sale now HERE.