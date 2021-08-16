Fundraiser to benefit road rage shooting victims set for Saturday, Aug. 21

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A fundraiser will be held this Saturday, Aug. 21, to benefit two road rage shooting victims.

As KRHD 25 News previously reported, the suspect has since been arrested on two active warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The two victims were later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to said victims, the couple was returning home from their night shifts at Sanderson Farms when the incident occurred.

"My fiancé got shot twice, in and out of his thumb and in and out of his forearm," Blayah Tryon shared via Facebook. "I got shot in the knee, it, unfortunately, got stuck in my leg and I had to be rushed back into Emergency Surgery to remove the head of the Bullet from my knee."

According to the couple, their injuries have prevented them from returning to work since the incident.

The fundraiser will be held at The Ranch Harley Davidson from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to partake in a silent auction and purchase barbecue plates to help raise funds for the couple.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”