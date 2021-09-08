U.S. Senator Ted Cruz tours Texas A&M Bush School, speaks with students

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz visited Texas A&M's Bush School of Government on Wednesday.

Sen. Cruz applauded the school's traditions and military ties, and said Texas A&M is like any other university in the world.

The senator spoke to media after he toured the school, also speaking with students in his visit.

Cruz said Texas A&M students discussed the current job market and the recent events in Afghanistan. He said job growth is his number one priority in the senate right now.

This comes as Sen. Cruz also toured Texas State Technical College earlier on Wednesday, where he addressed a recent tweet directed to Americans facing unemployment.