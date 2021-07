HEARNE, TEXAS — According to DPS Sergeant Ruiz, a two-vehicle crash has closed both lanes of OSR at Old Hearne Road.

Sgt. Ruiz also confirmed to KRHD 25 News that one person has died, while another was transported to a local hospital via medical helicopter.

At the time of this publication, Texas DPS is still working to determine how many people were injured as a result of this crash.

