Two Grimes County deputies airlifted to hospital after pursuit crash

ANDERSON, Texas — The Grimes County Sheriff's Office is reporting two deputies have been injured during a vehicular pursuit this morning.

Around 1:15 A.M., the two deputies had attempted to perform a traffic stop of a gray Dodge pickup when the driver failed to yield.

This lead to a police pursuit that ended with both the deputies' and the suspect's vehicle crashing into a curve.

The suspect, Cole Miller Reynolds, 19, fled the crash location on foot after the incident.

The two deputies suffered a series of injuries, with one of them having to be extricated from their vehicle by fire department personnel.

The two deputies were then transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Emergency Room by air medical.

Reynolds was captured shortly after 6 A.M. on County Road 185.

At the time of this publication, one deputy has since been discharged from the hospital while the other remains hospitalized, but is reported to be stable.

