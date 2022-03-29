Twin City Mission hosts annual charity golf event at Traditions Club

The Traditions Golf Club hosted sponsors and donors of the annual Twin City Mission charity golf event.

Director of Community Relations Ron Crozier said Monday was not just about golf, but giving back.

“Twin City Mission’s role in the community is to connect those who need help with those who can help," said Crozier.

Dozens of donors and sponsors were all around the golf course Monday afternoon.

Ross Hales of CC Creations said he’s glad his company came together to participate.

“We sponsor the event, it’s a big-time contribution to the community for what they do and what they stand for, it’s what we are about at CC Creations," said Hales.

Twin City Mission has five goals: to help the homeless, housing, domestic violence, youth and family, and donation and resale services. Crozier said there’s one purpose today on the golf course and that’s fellowship.

“They’re out here playing golf and fellowshipping, but the funds raised today go directly to client care in the community," Crozier said.

Ron Crozier said he is thankful for all donors and sponsors who helped contribute today and said their mission is a hole-in-one for The Brazos Valley.

If you would like to contribute/donate to Twin City Mission a link is provided below.

https://www.twincitymission.org/

