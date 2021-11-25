Twin City Mission celebrates Thanksgiving with the community

BRYAN, Texas — Twin City Mission is bringing the community together this Thanksgiving by hosting their annual Thanksgiving feast and bringing it back to full in-house event.

Every year, Twin City Mission brings the community together on Thanksgiving not only providing food for their residents but for the community as well as bringing neighbors together to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

When we asked people what does Thanksgiving mean to them, here's what they had to say.

“Thanksgiving means coming together as family and friends.”

“Being grateful for our families and our friends.”

“Taking time to be really grateful for what we have and the things that we have around us people that we love and the blessings that we have.”

Ladarion Reagans is new to Bryan and shares he has never felt more welcomed in a community like today.

”Where I'm from, people don't care about you, as long as their loved ones eat, that’s all that matters. Just seeing in a short amount of time how they don’t know me and I don’t know them but they're willing to give,” said Ladarion Reagans, a Twin City Resident.

Last year Twin City Mission held a drive-through event for the community, but their Thanksgiving feast is back to bringing people together.

”We’ve opened it back up to the community so the community can come into the café and eat. We think that is just more community-oriented and people get to see each other and talk,” said Dorothy Nevill, CEO for Twin City Mission.

Experiencing his first-ever Twin City Thanksgiving feast Reagans says the community atmosphere is something he has never seen before.

“That’s great that someone will be able to just come up and eat,” added Reagans.

Twin City Mission provides meals in-house and to-go plates for anyone in need.

”I like connecting both worlds, I like connecting the world between the community that loves and wants to give back and those that are needing help and working on being self-sufficient,” shared Lindsey Smart, a Volunteer Coordinator

If you're in the spirit of giving this Thanksgiving, learn how you can help Twin City Mission.