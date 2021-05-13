TWC issues $287,500 grant to help upskill Brazos Valley employees

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The Texas Workforce Commission has presented a $287,500 grant to help upskill local employees in response to the impact and demands created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Skills Development Fund provides local customized training opportunities for Texas businesses and workers to increase the skill levels and wages of the Texas workforce.

Benefiting groups include the Blinn College District, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas, LLC; G-CON Manufacturing, Inc.; Koppers, Inc.; and Silversage Assisted Living and Memory Care, LLC.

The grant is expected to train 251 FUJIFILM, G-Con, Koppers, and Silversage employees in direct response to COVID-19 pandemic needs, and 187 already have completed the program.

Courses include blood-borne pathogens, certified nurse aide (with clinical), COVID-19 safety, CPR/first aid, dementia/Alzheimer’s Disease care and treatment, electrical troubleshooting, fire safety, industrial safety, and industrial truck and scissor lift operation.

Since January 2018, Blinn has partnered with local businesses to provide more than $4 million in safety and skills training with the support of Skills Development Fund grants.

Businesses, consortiums, and trade unions with more than 100 employees are encouraged to contact the college at 979-209-7205 to explore partnering with Blinn for Skills Development Fund training opportunities.

Businesses with fewer than 100 employees may be eligible for Skills for Small Business grants, and also are encouraged to contact Blinn for more information.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!