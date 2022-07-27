Truman kids chocolate camp looks to inspire kiddos in the kitchen

BRYAN, Texas — Inspiring kids isn't Mitch Siegert- the owner and chef of Truman's Chocolates- main focus, but instead is fulfilled to share experiences with kiddos in the kitchen.

The pandemic posed a great challenge for Siegert's small business. It motivated him to start a chocolate summer camp. The three-day camp allows kids to play and learn all things chocolate in the kitchen.

Some kiddos that have passed through Truman's kitchen have been inspired to continue their culinary journey.

