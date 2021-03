COLLEGE STATION, TX — According to their Twitter, College Station PD has dispatched officers to Barron Rd and Highway 6; the purpose being to help direct traffic due to a break in the waterline.

At the moment, CS officers are asking drivers to avoid westbound Barron at the Highway 6 underpass. At the time of this publication, CS officers are stating they will advise the public when the roadway is opened back up again.