Traffic Alert: Oil spill along Rock Praire and Highway 6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — According to the College Station Police Department, a traffic hazard has occurred at westbound Rock Prairie and a southbound Highway 6 feeder road.

Local authorities are reporting a large oil spill has occurred and that they are still in the process of cleaning it up. The College Station Fire Department is also assisting in this process.

At the time of this publication, commuters are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

