Traffic Alert: major crash at Wellborn Rd and Southwest Parkway

Posted at 4:42 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 19:27:08-05

COLLEGE STATION, TX — At 6:17 P.M., College Station PD confirmed via Twitter, that the roadway is back open and would like to thank the public for their patience.

Previously around 4:24 P.M., College Station PD was dispatched to a major crash at Wellborn Rd and Southwest Parkway.

At the time, CS officers were asking drivers to avoid the area and know the following changes to traffic flow.

Northbound Wellborn was being diverted at Harvey Mitchell and Southwest Parkway was being diverted into the Woodlands Apartment Parking lot.

It is still unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

